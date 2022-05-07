Unspoken Rules for Women Working in Public Service in Africa

The first pan-African virtual training workshop for women early in their government careers. The training session was free to any woman in any of the fifty-four countries in Africa, and was convened by Africa.com and Coca-Cola Africa as part of the Women Heads of State Initiative. Namibia Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said “Training young women in government across Africa is so important because they need to continuously increase their knowledge and skills in order to ensure an effective and more responsive public service”. According to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Report on Public Service in Africa, the average age of a public servant is around 41 years of age, with about 15 years of service in the same agency. The report noted that opportunities for mobility in public service are limited. Africa.com CEO Teresa Clarke said, “Africa.com is motivated to use the media platform we have built over the last twelve years as a force for good. The last two years have taught us all about the power of distance learning, and we are excited to be partnered with Coca-Cola Africa to bring free, world class professional development to every African woman early in her public service career.”
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM