Unspoken Rules for Future CEOs

Free Training Workshop for women in the first five years of their corporate career.

Africa.com is delivering free training for women early in their corporate careers. While the training is focused on women, men who would like to attend are welcome.

The 90-minute virtual workshop will take place on Wednesday 5 April, 2023, starting at 16:00 South Africa time. Enrollment is open to anyone who has access to a computer with internet connection.

“The goal of this training initiative is to empower women in their professional careers, while strengthening the pipeline of c-suite executives in Africa,” said Teresa Clarke, Chair and Executive Editor of Africa.com

Gorick Ng, Harvard career advisor and Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author will deliver The Unspoken Rules of Standing Out + Making an Impact + Getting Promoted. He has spoken at some of the world’s most recognized companies, educational institutions, and nonprofits, empowering students and professionals to take control of their careers and arming leaders and educators with tools to level the playing field for talent of all backgrounds. Attendees at all levels will benefit from his practical takeaways.

“With 70% of the sub-Saharan African population under the age of 30, according to the UN, early career talent isn’t just the future of Africa; it is also the present. I am thrilled to partner with Africa.com to equip early career women with the tools they need to navigate their way to career success,” said Gorick Ng, Harvard career adviser and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unspoken Rules: Secrets to Starting Your Career Off Right

Africa.com intends to equip junior women with practical skills to excel in their career as part of its women’s empowerment initiative. The initiative lends itself best to focusing on pragmatic career advice topics that are universal across all levels and functions. Africa.com will continue developing workshops and the overall training initiative.

For more information, and free registration, visit: https://events.africa.com/