Unpacking the 2024 Goalkeepers Report: A Call to Action on Malnutrition in Africa

In an exclusive interview with Africa.com, Dr. Paulin Basinga, Director of Health, Nutrition, and Population at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), discussed the critical insights and findings from the 2024 Goalkeepers Report. The annual report, now in its eighth year, serves as a touchstone for evaluating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a special focus on how malnutrition continues to be a pressing issue in Africa.

The Goalkeepers Report: A Methodical and Collaborative Approach

Dr. Basinga emphasized that the Goalkeepers Report is more than just a publication—it’s a vital instrument to assess global progress, spark dialogue, and prompt action. The report draws from extensive data, collaborations with organizations like the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, and input from government officials, policymakers, and health experts to provide a comprehensive view of where the world stands on key SDGs.

“Every year, we take this report extremely seriously. It’s the foundation’s annual report to the world,” Dr. Basinga said. He highlighted that the report does not merely outline challenges but focuses on actionable solutions and the potential for impact, urging decision-makers to accelerate progress towards the SDGs. “This is not something we start working on two months before the event,” he stressed. “Our dedicated Goalkeepers team works on this year-long.”

Malnutrition: A Multi-Sectoral Challenge Affecting Multiple SDGs

This year’s report shines a spotlight on malnutrition, a pervasive issue cutting across several SDGs, including SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 5 (Gender Equality). Dr. Basinga pointed out that malnutrition is an underlying factor in approximately 50% of child deaths worldwide, making it a critical concern for Africa.

“Every year, 400 million children suffer from malnutrition,” Dr. Basinga explained. He further elaborated that the global progress made between 2000 and 2015 in reducing child mortality by 50% is now threatened by factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, regional conflicts, and reduced funding. “We used to lose 10 million kids back in 2000. Now, that number is down to 5 million annually, but almost 50% of these deaths have malnutrition as an underlying cause,” he shared.

The Impact of Malnutrition on Child Development

The report underlines the long-term implications of malnutrition on a child’s development, particularly their cognitive abilities. Dr. Basinga cited research indicating that children who are severely malnourished at a young age often experience stunted brain development. “A child who is severely malnourished between the ages of three to five may have the brain activity of a 20-month-old,” he noted.

This developmental gap has far-reaching consequences on the ability of future generations to reach their full potential. As Africa holds the largest population of young people in the world, addressing malnutrition is not just a matter of health but an investment in the continent’s future workforce and leaders.

Innovative Solutions and Calls to Action

Despite the severity of the issue, Dr. Basinga remains optimistic about the potential solutions available. He highlighted several innovative strategies for tackling malnutrition, including:

Fortifying Food Supply: Enhancing the nutritional content of food through fortification is one way to ensure essential nutrients reach communities. Ethiopia’s initiative to double fortify its salt is one such example of innovation that can be replicated across the continent. Empowering Smallholder Farmers: Improving agricultural practices can significantly impact nutrition. Dr. Basinga shared examples of families increasing milk production from 2 liters to 10 liters per day per cow by implementing better farming practices. Introducing Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS): Pregnant women in Africa often receive iron and folic acid supplements, but these are insufficient. MMS, which contains 15 essential vitamins and minerals, can dramatically improve health outcomes for both mothers and babies. “For just $2.60 per pregnancy, every woman in Africa could have access to MMS,” Dr. Basinga emphasized. Strengthening Global Health Programs: Dr. Basinga called for sustained and increased funding for initiatives like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Global Fund to ensure that essential health services and treatments remain accessible.

Engaging Africa’s Youth

The report also recognizes the importance of mobilizing Africa’s youth to be champions for change. Dr. Basinga highlighted the need for innovative communication strategies to ensure that young people understand the impact of malnutrition and their role in driving change. “We need to create different ways of talking to them in a language that they understand,” he stated. He emphasized the importance of involving youth in advocacy and empowering them to take action within their communities.

The Path Forward: A Shared Responsibility

As the interview drew to a close, Dr. Basinga made a passionate call to action for governments, donors, and advocates. He urged them to prioritize investments in health and nutrition, even in challenging times. “We need to recreate the golden moment of global health,” he said, referring to the progress made in global health funding and outcomes from 2000 to 2015.

In conclusion, Africa.com’s commitment to amplifying this message is evident, as they champion the Goalkeepers Report, ensuring that these vital conversations reach every corner of the continent. The report serves as a reminder that while the challenges are significant, there is hope and a clear path forward. It is up to every stakeholder—governments, donors, policymakers, and the youth—to take action and ensure that every child in Africa has the chance to thrive.

“The decisions we make today about malnutrition will impact the world we live in tomorrow,” Dr. Basinga affirmed. As Africa strives to overcome malnutrition, the Goalkeepers Report is a beacon, guiding the way towards a healthier, more prosperous future for all.