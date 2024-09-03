Unlocking the Future of Healthcare: 2024 Digital Health Conference to Drive Innovation and Compliance Across Africa”

Virtual Event Dates: Thursday, 28th – Friday, 29th November 2024

LAGOS, Nigeria, 3rd September 2024 /African Media Agency (AMA)/- Africa is at the forefront of a transformative digital health revolution, and the 2024 Digital Health Conference is set to be a defining event in this journey. Scheduled for Thursday, 28th November through Friday, 29th November 2024, this highly anticipated virtual conference will bring together key stakeholders from across the healthcare and technology sectors to discuss, collaborate, and innovate for the future of healthcare delivery on the continent.

Tackling the Compliance Challenge in a Rapidly Evolving Sector

As Africa’s healthcare sector continues to innovate, ensuring compliance with sub-national, national, and global regulations is becoming increasingly critical. Hospitals, private clinics, health tech startups, manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, and biotech companies face significant risks if they fail to adhere to established rules, regulations, and standards. Non-compliance can result from a range of issues, including inadequate skills, lack of technology, ignorance, or intentional disregard for regulations. The consequences of non-compliance are severe, exposing organizations to legal, financial, operational, and reputational risks, as well as potential loss of market access and ethical challenges.

The 2024 Digital Health Conference will address these pressing challenges by providing a platform for dialogue and action. The event will focus on innovative solutions that ensure compliance while fostering growth and development in Africa’s healthcare sector.

A Comprehensive Agenda to Shape the Future of Digital Health

The two-day virtual event will feature six detailed agenda tracks, each designed to explore the most critical issues and opportunities in digital health today. Participants will gain insights into regulatory challenges, emerging technologies, and best practices that are essential for navigating the complexities of compliance in the healthcare sector. By bringing together public health experts, regulators, health tech startups, telemedicine practitioners, big pharma, biotech companies, and other key stakeholders, the conference aims to bridge the gap between healthcare regulators and technology innovators.

Conference Goals: Driving Innovation and Collaboration

The primary goals of the 2024 Digital Health Conference are to:

Showcase and promote innovative healthcare regulatory initiatives across Africa.

Provide informative and qualitative healthcare regulatory technology content.

Develop and encourage health tech start-ups and entrepreneurial skills, with a special focus on female entrepreneurs.

Bridge the gap between healthcare regulators and technology innovators by fostering collaboration and dialogue.

Facilitate healthcare regulatory innovation through knowledge sharing and global best practices.

Encourage public-private partnerships to drive continuous improvement and innovation in the healthcare sector.

Join the Conversation: Who Should Attend

The Digital Health Conference is designed for a wide range of professionals, including public health experts, health informatics specialists, hospital administrators, health tech startups, clinicians, telemedicine practitioners, pan-African health leaders, pharmaceutical and biotech executives, regulators, legal experts, technology architects, cross-border innovators, diaspora health professionals, compliance officers, investors, academia, and media representatives.

This is a unique opportunity to engage with thought leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of healthcare in Africa and beyond.

A Vision for the Future

“Compliance is not just a regulatory requirement; it’s a catalyst for innovation. By bringing together diverse voices from across the healthcare and technology sectors, the 2024 Digital Health Conference will empower us to transform challenges into opportunities, driving progress that will impact lives across Africa and the globe,” said Graham Olusanmi Lawal, Director of Partnerships at REGTECH AFRICA HEALTH.

About REGTECH AFRICA HEALTH:

REGTECH AFRICA Health (www.regtechafrica.com/healthcare) is a leading platform dedicated to fostering innovation, compliance, and collaboration in the healthcare and technology sectors across Africa. Through the Digital Health Conference and other initiatives, REGTECH AFRICA HEALTH aims to drive progress and position the continent as a global leader in digital health.

