United States (U.S.) Strengthens Commitment to Flood Relief and Disaster Preparedness in Nigeria Amid Rising Climate Risks

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than $6.5 million to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to address flood-related humanitarian needs across Nigeria. This funding is part of USAID’s Fiscal Year 2024 support and will enable local partners to respond to flooding and other disasters. IOM is allocating $3 million to address flood-related humanitarian needs across the country.

Flooding has affected over 619,000 people in 29 Nigerian states since mid-August, according to Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency. The floods have claimed 210 lives, displaced nearly 228,700 people, and damaged more than 84,800 homes.

This response is part of a larger humanitarian assistance effort. In Fiscal Year 2024, USAID has provided nearly $100 million in previously announced funding to Nigeria to respond to the urgent needs of those impacted by disasters, including floods.

“The United States remains committed to supporting the people of Nigeria as they face the challenges posed by climate change and increasingly frequent natural disasters. Our enduring partnership is rooted in a long history of delivering humanitarian aid across the nation,” said USAID Mission Director Melissa Jones.

