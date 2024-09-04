United States (U.S.) Government Donates mpox Test Kits to the National Public Health Laboratory

On September 1, the U.S. Embassy delivered 96 kits of mpox reagents to the South Sudan National Public Health Laboratory to ensure rapid testing of suspected mpox cases in South Sudan. The kits were provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, the U.S Embassy in Juba will continue to provide technical assistance on preparing for and responding to a potential mpox outbreak in South Sudan. This includes CDC support for building local capacity in disease surveillance through the South Sudan Field Epidemiology Training Program, which has trained 177 skilled field epidemiologists at all levels of South Sudan’s health system. The expertise of those field epidemiologists is currently used to support Ministry of Health efforts for a timely and responsive disease surveillance system in South Sudan.

The United States will continue its support of life-saving medical care for the South Sudanese people. At the same time, we call on the transitional government to increase its use of public revenue to support the health sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in South Sudan.