United States (U.S.) Embassy Ethiopia Hosts Successful U.S. University Fair

On Saturday, September 7, U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia, in collaboration with International Community School of Addis Ababa, hosted a U.S. university fair, attended by more than 6,500 potential graduate and undergraduate students interested in studying in the United States. The event featured more than 35 U.S. universities from across the United States, showcasing the breadth programs and opportunities available for Ethiopian and international students in the U.S. higher education system.

The fair provided the 6,500 students, parents, and educators who attended with a valuable opportunity to learn about the U.S. higher education system, ask university representatives about application processes, fields of study, financial aid, and student life.

During the event, Deputy Chief of Mission Gwendolyn Green emphasized the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to promoting U.S. post-secondary education and encouraged Ethiopian students to pursue their academic goals in the United States. She toured the fair, interacted with university representatives, and spoke to prospective students.

U.S. universities continue to be popular with Ethiopian students, with more than 3,000 Ethiopian students studying in the United States last year. This makes Ethiopia one of the top five Sub-Saharan countries of origin for international students in the United States.

