United States of America: Under Secretary Jenkins’ Travel to Vietnam and Kenya

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, from August 26-27 and to Nairobi, Kenya, from August 28-29, 2024.

Under Secretary Jenkins will travel to Hanoi to lead the U.S. delegation for the annual U.S.-Vietnam Political, Security, and Defense Dialogue and discuss progress in the bilateral relationship as we prepare to celebrate the first year of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In addition to her meetings with Vietnamese government officials, she will also participate in roundtable discussions with non-government organizations implementing the removal of unexploded ordnance and discuss the role of women in international security with students.

While in Nairobi Under Secretary Jenkins will engage African policymakers and industry leaders on the future of nuclear energy on the African continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.