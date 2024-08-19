United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Opens Applications for Agribusiness Trade Mission to Casablanca

U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor will lead an agribusiness trade mission to Casablanca, Morocco, Dec. 2-5, 2024. Current and potential U.S. exporters interested in participating should apply for consideration by Aug. 28.

“This mission presents a pivotal opportunity for U.S. agribusinesses to tap into Morocco’s dynamic market and leverage its strategic position for wider African access,” Taylor said. “We are committed to facilitating these vital connections and expanding U.S. agricultural exports.”

Morocco is the second-largest export market for U.S. agriculture in Africa. U.S. sales of farm and food products to the country topped $619 million last year, representing 16 percent of the continent’s market share. American agricultural exports to Morocco have doubled since the U.S.-Morocco Free Trade Agreement entered into force in 2006.

Morocco offers a stable market and growing economy and serves as a key distribution hub for the African continent. The country is already a major importer of bulk and intermediate commodities from the United States and its expanding food processing sector and rising consumer demand are creating new potential for sales of consumer-oriented products.

U.S. exporters have opportunities in numerous sectors, including beef and beef products, dairy products, feed grains, live animals and genetics, rice, seafood, seed potatoes, soybeans and tree nuts.

During the trade mission, representatives from U.S. companies will participate in business-to-business meetings with potential importers from Morocco, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and other West African nations. Participants will also receive in-depth market briefings USDA Foreign Agricultural Service staff and other regional trade experts.

