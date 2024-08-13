United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Graduates More than 500 Youth Corps Leaders in Juba

As part of the International Youth Day celebrations, we congratulate 582 South Sudanese youth aged 15-29 who graduated from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Youth Empowerment Activity (YEA) training on August 12 in Juba.

USAID’s Youth Empowerment project collaborated with civil society organizations and volunteer youth trainers targeting 317 females and 265 males, aged 15 to 29. The four-month program included numeracy and literacy strengthening and work experience to build life and employability skills. Participants also received training on sexual reproductive health information and how to use non-violent advocacy and action to address personal and community conflicts.

The graduates from Juba join the more than 7,000 youth who have participated in YEA. By the end of this year, close to 14,000 youth will have benefited from this USAID program across South Sudan.

