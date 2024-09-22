United Nations University for Peace (UPEACE) Somalia Acknowledges International Day for Peace with New Academic Courses

Along with all countries in the world, Somalia observes The International Day of Peace, “World Peace Day” on 21 September, which provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace, above all differences, and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace.

The United Nations University for Peace (UPEACE) Somalia, part of the UPEACE Africa Regional Programme and one of the most influential institutions for peace in the region, acknowledges the annual day announcing its new academic courses

Master’s Programmes:

1) Blue Economy and Maritime Security (New)

2) Disaster Resilience Leadership and Humanitarian Action

3) Energy Economics and Governance (New)

4) Environment, Development and Peace.

o Specialization Environmental Security and Governance

o Specialization Sustainable Natural Resource Management

o Specialization Climate Change Policy.

o Specialization Sustainable Food Systems

5 International Law and Human Rights

6) Peace Governance and Development

7) Sustainable Water Resources Management and Climate Change Adaptation

Doctoral Programmes (PhD):

1) PhD in Blue Economy and Maritime Security

2) PhD in Land Degradation and Desertification

3) PhD in Leadership and Sustainable Development

4) PhD in Peace Governance and Development

Certificate Courses:

1) Business Administration

2) Health Systems Strengthening

3) Local Government Administration Management

4) Media Relations Management in Conflict and Crisis (New)

5) Monitoring and Evaluation

6) Procurement and Supply Chain Management

7) Project Planning and Management

Applicants can express their interest and get further information from the portal: (https://apo-opa.co/4euU1wF).

As the Africa Regional Director, Professor Samuel Ewusi stated,

“If the United Nations University for Peace should be anywhere, it should be in Somalia”,

Since establishing in Mogadishu in 2018, UPEACE Somalia has graduated more than 250 students, increasing the capacity of Somali leadership to identify and develop a culture of peace. Most notable among them is His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the Federal President of Somalia who defended his UPEACE PhD in “Peace Governance and Development” as one of the second cohort of graduating students.

At the most recent UPEACE graduation, the Head of the UN in Somalia commented,

“This is the only tertiary institution mandated exclusively to deliver peace education, and has particular relevance here in Somalia”.

As Secretary General of the UN, Kofi Anan echoed the famous statement of Carl Von Clausewitz about war,

“Education is, quite simply, peace-building by another name. It is the most effective form of defiance spending there is”.

For more than four decades, the University for Peace has been providing this specialised and high level education globally, developing leaders dedicated to the cause of peace and promoting the Culture of Peace, the theme for this year’s Peace Day. It has graduated more than 7,000 students now working in more than 100 countries in the construction of dialogues, conflict transformation and peace processes – from the United Nations System to local governments, from International Organizations to Universities, from NGOs to action in communities.

UPEACE Somalia recognises the essential part that peace education must play in enabling future leaders and decision makers and is dedicated to continuing its work as part of the higher education community in Africa.

“If you want Peace, work for Peace”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations University for Peace (UPEACE).

Further information: upeacesomalia@gmail.com

