United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) statement concerning unilateral moves by Libyan actors

UNSMIL is following up with concern the recent unilateral acts by Libyan political actors and institutions, in the East, West and South. In the current climate, these unilateral acts serve to increase tension, undermine trust and further entrench institutional divisions and discord amongst Libyans. Now more than ever, consensus, dialogue and unity are needed. UNSMIL reminds all political leaders and institutions of their commitments and obligations under the Libyan Political Agreement and its amendments, in line with all relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly resolution 2702 (2023).

UNSMIL’s recent consultations with Libyan leaders and regional stakeholders to build consensus and streamline efforts to unlock the political stalemate, will continue. The Mission is committed to facilitating an inclusive political process leading to credible presidential and parliamentary elections.

Given the numerous challenges Libya faces, the Mission calls on all Libyan parties to embrace dialogue and compromise, in a way that serves the interests of all Libyans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).