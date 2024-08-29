United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) supports Jonglei government in raising awareness about flood preparedness

The expected significant rise in the water level of the Nile has heightened the need for immediate awareness and preparedness to protect lives and property, especially in high-risk areas such as communities living by rivers or swamp land.

Given the extreme flood alerts for five counties in Jonglei, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is actively assisting the State authorities to develop strategies to mitigate the risks to people, property and livelihoods.

The mission organized a two-day workshop for about 70 community members to help them identify elevated areas that can serve as safe zones and discuss the urgent threats posed by climate change.

“National and state task forces are responsible for assessing threat levels to populations, taking decisive action to minimize the impact on communities, and provide timely warnings. The United Nations, including UNMISS, is part of these task forces and is doing everything it can to support within its capacity,” said Geetha Pious, Head of UNMISS’ Field Office in Bor.

The Jonglei High-Level Committee for Disaster Risk and Management, led by Minister of Roads and Bridges James Mawech Makuac, attended the workshop, which was hosted in Panyagor, Twic East.

“We are sending out an urgent plea for humanitarian aid to assist people whose homes and livelihoods have already been devastated. In addition, it is crucial to address any potential disputes arising from the high risk of displacement.”

Twic East had 35 primary schools and 15 health facilities. However, due to heavy rainstorms in 2020, that number was reduced to one operational primary school and two health facilities.

“In 2020, key crops like sorghum and maize were swamped, raising concerns about this year’s expected increase in rainfall intensity,” said Twic East County Executive Director Manyok Ayiei.

Other participants called for more support to defend communities from the expected surge in flood waters.

“We’re currently unable to evacuate to higher ground or afford transportation costs. It would be incredibly helpful if the government could provide us with excavators to strengthen the dykes and prevent additional flooding,” urged Rebbeca Yar Bol Kuot, a resident of Panyagor.

The State’s Flood Management Committee committed to continued collaboration with international partners, including UN agencies, to explore ways of supporting this much-needed construction of dikes.

