United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)-supported gardening program improves the health of inmates at Torit prison

In Eastern Equatoria, Torit State Prison stands as a symbol of history as well as fresh challenges.

Established in 1946, the prison was designed to accommodate 150 inmates but currently 372 people are detained, including women and juveniles.

Beyond the high walls, the prison grapples with dilapidated infrastructure, severe overcrowding, food shortages, limited vocational training opportunities, and pressing sewage management issues.

A year ago, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) launched a program to enhance the health and nutrition of inmates at Torit State Prison, including lactating mothers.

“We tackled food shortages in the prison by training staff and prisoners in gardening. This empowered them to cultivate food on the prison grounds, providing a sustainable source in case of delayed supplies,” explains Hillary Sengabo, UNMISS Correction Advisor.

This initiative involves establishing thriving vegetable gardens around the prison perimeter, allowing prisoners to access nutritious food such as amaranthus, okra, bean leaves, tomatoes, and pumpkins.

“We have been growing green vegetables such as “tiger,” bean leaves, pumpkin leaves, and “nyet”; this helps us supplement the limited food provided to us. It is also beneficial for us as we can acquire skills that will assist us in reintegrating into our communities after serving our sentences,” shared Atango Jane, a female inmate.

Significant improvements have been made to the prison administration, living conditions, and food security.

“This transformative plan is not only boosting the well-being of the convicts but also nurturing hope and positivity within the prison community,” says Major General Marko Langa, the Director of Torit State Prison.

Such activities are expected to be implemented in other detention facilities throughout the state to create sustainability, improve nutrition, and reduce potential stigma, aiming to empower inmates to achieve self-sufficiency.

