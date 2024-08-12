United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeepers from Mongolia protect delivery of vital supplies on insecure routes

As dawn breaks over Wau, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, 17 trucks, line otherwise empty streets around the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s (UNMISS) field office here. Their destination lies on the other side of some of South Sudan’s most dangerous roads.

However, these drivers, who deliver vital aid and supplies, are not on this journey alone.

They will be accompanied by Blue Helmets from Mongolia as they transport essential fuel across state lines to the UN Peacekeeping mission’s base in Bentiu, the capital of Unity state.

This fuel is crucial to sustain the mission’s efforts to protect civilians and build sustained peace in an area that has been ravaged by climate change and intercommunal conflict.

Providing force protection to such road convoys is part of UNMISS’ mandate to safeguard deliveries that millions depend upon, especially considering recent attacks on drivers and increasing regional instability.

But the presence of peacekeepers goes beyond meeting immediate supply needs. By maintaining open and safe supply routes, they support broader humanitarian efforts, ensuring that food, medical supplies, and other essential aid reach those in areas hard hit by conflict and environmental disasters.

Lado Abdul Rashid, a veteran driver on this route, underscores the necessity of having peacekeepers escort these invaluable deliveries.

“The cargo we carry is precious and the roads are insecure. We have waited two weeks for our turn to travel under UNMISS escort after some of our fellow truckers have been ambushed or lost their lives,” he explains.

The road ahead is primarily dirt, and during South Sudan’s long rainy season, it becomes nearly impassable. Pre-positioning supplies for UNMISS and humanitarian partners ahead of the rains is, therefore, non-negotiable.

Thus, the convoy presses on, traveling 12 hours daily, leveraging the early light for safety and stopping as night falls at different UNMISS field offices to mitigate risks.

The drivers are accustomed to long hours on the road, but without protection, their journeys could be much longer. “If we travel without UNMISS peacekeepers, it will take us around six days to reach Bentiu because of the dangers that force us to stop frequently. But with peacekeepers by our side, we can be much more time efficient,” said Fuad Abdul Seif, another seasoned driver, during a checkpoint stop in Warrap state.

With peacekeepers, the journey takes only three days.

Lieutenant Colonel Ugganbaatar Khurelbat, who is leading the mission to Bentiu, emphasizes their core objective. “Our primary goal is to protect civilians. Ensuring the safety of these drivers is paramount for the uninterrupted delivery of essential supplies, and keeping those who risk their lives to deliver them safe” he states.

As the fuel trucks reach the depot in Bentiu and unload the liquid that will sustain UNMISS operations for months to come, the mission isn’t over.

Ghanaian peacekeepers stand ready to escort the 17 drivers back to Wau, where the next convoy awaits their turn to travel under the protection of the Blue Helmets.

The success of these missions is a massive logistical effort that requires coordination among the various UNMISS field offices across the country; local and national government partners; national security forces; humanitarian partners, and the private sector.

