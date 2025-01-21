United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Force Commander inspects road repairs by peacekeeping engineers in Eastern Equatoria

“Challenging weather frequently affects road conditions, which are essential for connecting communities and delivering humanitarian aid and basic services,” says Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian, the Force Commander of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan, as he inspected work to repair the Torit-Lafon Road.

During his visit to Eastern Equatoria, he engaged with the Bangladeshi peacekeeping engineers who are carrying out the road rehabilitation in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Transport and Bridges. He also met with local authorities and humanitarian partners to understand how UNMISS can assist efforts to build peace and progress in the region.

“We source marram from the project site about eight to nine kilometers away. Our goal is to complete the work on time and at the standard height of 35 to 50 centimeters to ensure a strong drainage system,” explained Ali Lochoto, the site engineer at the State Ministry of Transport and Bridges.

This commitment to high standards is essential, as the dilapidated 98 kilometers connecting Torit to Lafon has severely restricted humanitarian access and hindered governmental operations in several nearby villages.

The economic implications of this work are significant, as Lafon County, along with adjacent areas, is a vital supplier of fish and agricultural produce to the Torit market. In addition, improving road conditions will enhance tourism prospects, particularly at Burgilo and Bandingilo national game parks.

“Local community support is strong, with residents in Lafon, Lopit, and Bur, Torit committed to road maintenance. We are providing local materials for the project as much as we can,” said Ikikila Angelina Quintino, Chairperson of the Physical Infrastructure Committee at the Eastern Equatoria State Legislative Assembly.

The UN Peacekeeping Mission’s emphasis on road maintenance in South Sudan improves community mobility. This supports its mandate to protect civilians and highlights the crucial impact of infrastructure development on sustaining peace.

