United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) alarmed by violent attacks in Juba County, calls for investigation and accountability

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is alarmed by reports of a series of violent clashes between armed actors in the greater Juba area of Central Equatoria state, resulting in the deaths of 24 people, including 19 civilians.

These interconnected incidents allegedly involved attacks and counter attacks between former members of the National Salvation Front (NAS) and took place in two locations—Wonduruba and Ganji.

“I am deeply concerned by these brutal acts and urgently call on the Government of South Sudan to conduct an immediate investigation to bring perpetrators to justice swiftly,” said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

“Protection of civilians is paramount and must be respected at all times. There is no justification for the extrajudicial killing of civilians. International human rights law sets down clear rules, and all parties must abide by it,” he added.

UNMISS has intensified patrols across Central Equatoria and is engaging with state and local authorities as well as community leaders to access the area and prevent further escalations.

