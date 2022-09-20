United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week 2022

“A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”
The theme of the 77th session of the General Assembly stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the United Nations due to complex and interconnected crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges of unprecedented nature, a tipping point in climate change as well as growing concerns about threats to the global economy.
It is therefore necessary to find and focus on joint solutions to these crises and build a more sustainable and resilient world for all and for the generations to come.
GENERAL DEBATE
The curtain rises on the busiest diplomatic season of the year at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. In the General Assembly General Debate, starting today, 20 September. Heads of State and Government explore solutions to the global challenges under the theme. This year’s General Debate, which runs through 26 September, is expected to be fully in-person.
Watch the meeting live and on demand at UN Web TV or on the General Debate website.
Africa will be represented well at the high-level meeting of global leaders.
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa had an audience with US President Joe Biden. Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera are also expected to attend the summit.
20 September Sessions include:
- Senegal President – H.E. Mr. Macky Sall
- Seychelles President – H.E. Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan
- Democratic Republic of the Congo President – H.E. Mr. Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo
- Central African Republic Head of State – H.E. Mr. Faustin Archange Touadera
- Morocco Head of Government – H.E. Mr. Aziz Akhannouch
This page will be updated daily to include highlights from the general meeting and side events.