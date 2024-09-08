United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Libya Receives Critical Funding from United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to Address Urgent Needs of Incoming Sudanese to Libya

In response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, UNICEF Libya has received $1,750,000 in funding from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA). This support will significantly enhance UNICEF’s efforts to meet the urgent needs of Sudanese children and their families seeking safety in Libya.

“Children are bearing the brunt of this crisis, facing severe risks to their health, safety, and well-being,” said Mohammed Fayyazi, UNICEF Representative in Libya. “This generous contribution from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance is timely and crucial. It enables us to expand our emergency nutrition services to reach more children and families affected by the crisis in Sudan.” He added, “UNICEF is committed to working with the Libyan authorities and our partners to ensure these children receive the urgent support they need.”

In partnership with the Ministry of Health’s Primary Health Care Institute (MoH-PHCI) and other key stakeholders, UNICEF Libya is rapidly scaling up its response to meet the growing needs of these vulnerable populations, particularly children and pregnant and lactating women.

“The United States recognizes the importance of addressing this humanitarian crisis through this contribution and will continue to partner closely with UNICEF and Libyan authorities throughout”, stated Jeremy Berndt, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy to Libya.

This funding will enable UNICEF to reach thousands of crisis-affected children under five with essential nutrition support, including screening for malnutrition, providing micronutrient supplementation, and ensuring access to treatment for severe and moderate acute malnutrition.

