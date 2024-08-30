United Arab Emirates (UAE) Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Madagascar

His Excellency Dr Salem Ibrahim Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, presented his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Madagascar to His Excellency Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, during a ceremony held at the Royal Palace in the capital, Antananarivo.

H.E. Al Naqbi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Rajoelina, as well as their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Madagascar.

For his part, H.E. President Rajoelina conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

H.E. President Rajoelina also wished the ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the two countries, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, H.E. Al Naqbi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Madagascar, and highlighted his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors, to enhance ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Madagascar, and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.