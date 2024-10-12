United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent separate messages of congratulations to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, dispatched similar messages to Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua, Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.