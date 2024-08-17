United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of the Republic of Gabon, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the President of Gabon and Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima on the occasion.

