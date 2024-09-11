United Arab Emirates (UAE) expresses solidarity with Morocco and conveys condolences over victims of heavy rainfall

The United Arab Emirates conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over victims of floods that affected several areas in the south of the country as a result of heavy rainfall, which caused a number of deaths and injuries, as well as extensive damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

