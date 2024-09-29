United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation participates in high-level meetings on the fourth day of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly

The United Arab Emirates’ delegation continued its participation in several key high-level meetings during the fourth day of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA79). The UAE and the Republic of the Gambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing mutual exemption of entry visa requirements between the two countries. The agreement was signed by H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and by H.E. Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia.

As part of the extensive participations conducted by the UAE delegation, H.E. Sheikh Salem Bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, participated in a high-level meeting of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Group of Friends.

H.E. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in an event entitled “Global River Guardians: A Prelude to the G20 in Brazil.”

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan also participated in the launch event for Liberia’s UN Security Council campaign. In addition, H.E. met with Her Excellency Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, and several foreign ministers of states participating in UNGA79.

H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, also joined the G77 and China ministerial meetings.

For his part, His Excellency Khalifa Bin Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, participated in the Joint Ministerial Meeting between the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). H.E. also participated in the joint meeting between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), along with the GCC joint meeting with China. Furthermore, His Excellency met with Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

For her part, H.E. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, engaged in discussions with Dr. Christos Christou, International President at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and Rina Amiri, U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights.

H.E. Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, met with Ayaka Suzuki, Director of the Strategic Planning and Monitoring Unit in the Executive Office of the UN Secretary-General (EOSG).

H.E. Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences, participated in the Ministerial Meeting of the Foreign Ministry Channel for Global Health Security.

H.E. Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, met with Pradeep Kurukulasuriya, Executive Director of the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

For her part, H.E. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion during the COP28 Presidency, participated in an event entitled “From Dubai to Cali: Accelerating the climate-nature agenda for people and planet.” Her Excellency also met with María Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development for the Republic of Colombia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.