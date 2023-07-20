As a fast-growing provider of innovative, unsecured lending solutions to underserved markets across Sub-Saharan Africa, Unifi is proud of what it has been able to deliver for customers across the continent. While the company also operates in South Africa, Kenya and Uganda, its roots are firmly in Zambia.

Unifi Zambia (or Unity Finance as it was first known) started in 2007. It joined the Unifi family in 2013 and rebranded in 2020. Today, it is one of the top lenders in Zambia, with over 40 branches across the country.

One of the first team members of Unifi’s operations in Zambia is Lillian Bwalya, who joined the company in the early days of Unity Finance. She is currently Unifi Zambia’s COO and she sat down with us to answer a few questions.

What do you remember about those first days?

I was not certain of what the business was going to be, especially since we had liquidity problems in the beginning. I remember marketing was a challenge during the early days and we would put fliers on trees along the main road. Despite being gripped with uncertainty, I was very positive and looked forward to the future.

What was your role in those first days? And how has it grown over the years, to what it is today?

My role was to oversee the operational activities and ensure all the branches are operating effectively and efficiently, as well as recruitment and training of personnel. Over the years my role has changed to be more strategic with a focus on providing leadership to the team.

The role now involves the business’s overarching goals and strategy while still focusing on overseeing internal, daily operations by ensuring the company’s operations support the company’s vision and strategy.

Why did you choose this line of work – what attracted you?

My role makes me interact with people and get me to be involved in the groundwork and get my hands dirty. This is what’s interesting about the role. Growing up, I had a passion for teaching but didn’t become one, so my job requires me to coach people and that suits my passion.

Your organisation works across different African territories. What – in your opinion – are the similarities that you face between the different countries?

The similarity is our core values, namely Unity, Simplicity, Dignity and Trust. The application of the core values is uniform as it cuts across all the different cultures of the different countries. It’s about working as a team and recognising our role in the communities around us (Unity), making life easy with simple solutions (Simplicity), treating all people with Dignity and respect and offering transparent credit solutions that embody Trust.

From a skills training and HR perspective – how much of a difference did it make to you, to have your company invest so much effort in your development and skills growth?

I have become more confident, innovative, and creative after acquiring the necessary skills to develop myself as well as my career. It also helps me to take control of my career and be accountable for my success. I have improved my communication skills and become a better leader.

How important is it, would you say, for companies to invest in the skills development of their employees?

Training is one of the most important aspects of human capital investment. Employee skill development helps workers meet organisational standards, cuts down recruitment costs, and improves workplace performance which leads to high productivity. Investing in skills development leads to a reduction in staff attrition and staff feel valued.

If anyone is considering following in your footsteps and working in this industry – what advice would you give them?

They should have a very strong character and should have a positive attitude towards people and work. The role requires someone to be balanced and needs to be tough but fair and friendly. Good interpersonal skills, leadership, communication, problem-solving, decision-making, and the ability to actively listen are some of the skills needed for the role.