UN Security Council Mulls Sanctions Against Sudan’s RSF Generals

The UN Security Council is considering placing sanctions on two generals from Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for their roles in the country’s ongoing conflict. The sanctions, proposed by the United States, target RSF operations head Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed and West Darfur Commander Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla. The sanctions will see both men banned from international travel and subjected to asset freezes. If approved, these would be the first UN sanctions related to the current war in Sudan, which began in April 2023. The war has led to widespread ethnic violence, primarily blamed on the RSF. However, the RSF denies the accusations. The conflict has caused a severe humanitarian crisis, with nearly 25 million people in need of aid and 10 million displaced. The Security Council has until Friday to reach a consensus on the sanctions proposal.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

