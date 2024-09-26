UN Official Confirms DRC Peacekeeping Mission Won’t End in December

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco) will not exit by December 2024, according to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations. Lacroix dispelled rumors about an agreed withdrawal date, emphasizing that consultations are ongoing due to the country’s fragile security and humanitarian situation. Although Monusco has disengaged from South Kivu, escalating violence in North Kivu and Ituri has prompted calls from Congolese authorities to delay the mission’s exit. Over 60% of Ituri is reportedly controlled by armed groups like Codeco, creating a security vacuum. Consequently, Monusco has promised to reinforce its presence in the region and maintain support for the Southern African Development Community’s mission in the DRC.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

