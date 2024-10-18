Ukraine Denies Providing Drone Support to Mali Rebels

Ukraine has denied allegations of supplying drones to rebels fighting Mali’s army and Russian mercenaries, following claims made by Le Monde that Kyiv was supporting Tuareg rebels in Mali. The accusations have escalated tensions, as Mali’s military government, along with Niger and Burkina Faso, accused Ukraine of aiding terrorism in the Sahel. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has firmly rejected these claims, labeling them as part of Russian propaganda. The Eastern European country denied arming or providing drones, calling for an end to the spread of false narratives. The controversy follows a major battle in July, where over 130 Malian soldiers and Russia-backed fighters were killed by Tuareg rebels. After that incident, a Ukrainian official hinted that Kyiv was indirectly involved in the attack. In response, Mali severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine in August and accused it of violating the country’s sovereignty.

SOURCE: BBC