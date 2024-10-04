UK to Yield Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

The UK has agreed to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, ending a long-standing dispute over Britain’s last African colony. The Chagossians were expelled in the 1960s and 1970s when the UK retained control of the islands after Mauritius gained independence in 1968. The agreement follows international rulings, including those from the UN and the International Court of Justice, that deemed the UK’s separation of the islands unlawful. However, the UK will retain the military base on Diego Garcia, which it operates with the US. Meanwhile, Chagossians have criticized their exclusion from the UK’s negotiations with Mauritius. Many of them wanted self-determination, believing they could lose their identity if Britain transferred sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius. According to the UK government, the agreement is subject to a treaty. Also, the supporting legal agreements required to complete the deal are being finalized.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

