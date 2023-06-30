UK to Challenge Rwanda Ruling on Migrants

The government is committed to ending cross-Channel migrant boats despite a court ruling its Rwanda policy is unlawful, the home secretary has said. Suella Braverman told MPs she would do “whatever it takes to stop the boats.” Her comments came after judges at the Court of Appeal ruled that the plan to send asylum seekers to the African country could also breach human rights. The government says it will appeal. Labour says the plan is “unethical” and Ms Braverman is “ramping up rhetoric”. Asylum Aid, the charity which brought the legal challenge, said the decision taken by the court on Thursday was a “vindication of the importance of the rule of law and basic fairness”. The plan to send people who arrive in the UK illegally to Rwanda was first unveiled in April 2022 in an attempt to deter crossings on the English Channel on small boats. It has been subject to several legal challenges, including the latest at the Court of Appeal where judges ruled that Rwanda had not provided enough safeguards to prove it is a “safe third country”.

