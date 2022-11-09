UK Steps Up Climate Adaptation Finance Support for Africa

The United Kingdom has announced a significant increase in financial assistance to Africa’s poorest countries, which bear the brunt of climate change.Speaking alongside African leaders at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed the UK will contribute £200 million to the African Development Bank Group’s Climate Action Window, a new mechanism set up to channel climate finance to vulnerable countries to help them adapt to the effects of climate change.

Several African countries have experienced extreme weather conditions, ranging from severe drought in Somalia to floods in South Sudan.

