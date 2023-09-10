UK Court Gives Mozambican President a Free Pass 

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi cannot be sued in Britain over allegations he accepted unlawful payments in the country’s lawsuit against Credit Suisse and others over the $2bn “tuna bond” scandal, London’s High Court ruled on Monday. The tuna bond or “hidden debt” case has triggered criminal investigations from Maputo to New York, plus a series of linked lawsuits in London involving Credit Suisse, shipbuilder Privinvest, its owner Iskandar Safa and many others. Privinvest and Safa tried to drag Nyusi into the case, arguing that he should contribute to any damages they may be ordered to pay if they are found liable to Mozambique. Their claim against Nyusi focused on payments of $11m they say Privinvest made in 2014 to fund Nyusi’s successful run for president and his ruling Frelimo party’s election campaign.

BUSINESS DAY LIVE