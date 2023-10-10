UK Challenges Decision on Rwanda Deportation Plan

The British government began its appeal on Monday of a Supreme Court decision that determined a policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful, opening the latest chapter in a legal saga that has played out since the highly contentious plan was announced in 2022. The policy, which Britain’s Conservative government has maintained would act as a deterrent to the dangerous boat crossings made by thousands of asylum seekers across the English Channel, would allow the government to send anyone arriving by these types of irregular means to Rwanda. The plan has been repeatedly challenged by rights groups, so far halting any planned deportations. Here’s what to know as the new appeal gets underway. Ahead of an expected general election next year, the governing Conservative Party has ramped up a policy toward migrants and asylum seekers that has long been described by rights groups as hostile, introducing the Illegal Migration Bill and using hotels, barges and former military bases to house asylum seekers.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES