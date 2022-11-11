Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

Top 10 News / November 11, 2022 / By

According to the Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Uganda’s public debt has risen to Shs 80 trillion, which is 50% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The East-African nation’s debt has been under sharp focus recently, with international lenders and rating firms like IMF, World Bank, Moody’s and S&P downgrading its creditworthiness.

The World Bank and IMF have warned countries to ensure that their national debt never exceeds 50% of their GDP. This is because such high debt levels downgrade a country’s creditworthiness, leading to a higher interest rate whenever the government borrows, the effect of which is passed onto the final consumer.

SOURCE: Africa Business Insider

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here