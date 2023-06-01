Uganda’s Pension Market Experiences Significant Growth 

In the wake of Covid-19 lockdown measures and with rising demand for short-term access to pension money, growth in assets, investment portfolios, and benefit payments defined the health of Uganda’s pension market. The total assets of the sector climbed from $4.8 billion in 2020–2021 to $5.2 billion in 2021–2022 according to the most recent statistics provided by the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority. Private fund managers controlled assets worth less than Ush3 trillion ($801 million), while the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) handled the majority of industry assets worth more than $4.5 billion. Similar increases were seen in the industry’s investment portfolio, which increased from $4.7 billion in 2020–21 to $5 billion in 202–21.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER