Uganda’s Number 1 Accused of Atrocities

The Uganda president, Yoweri Museveni, and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba have been accused of sponsoring violence and abusing critics in harrowing testimony filed before the international criminal court. The submissions contain detailed allegations of the torture of opposition figures and activists who report being arrested arbitrarily and being held incommunicado in “torture centres”, where they were reportedly interrogated about their links with the opposition figure Bobi Wine and subjected to physical harm and indignifying treatment. The documents, containing testimonies of 215 people, were filed to the court on Tuesday in support of a complaint made two years ago by Wine in connection with the country’s troubled 2021 elections. Nine top Ugandan officials were named. Most of the figures involved in the case have asked to remain anonymous because they are still in Uganda and fear for their safety. But as well as from Wine, a handful have gone public with their claims, including the Ugandan satirist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and Amos Katumba, an associate of Wine’s who runs an organisation called Caring Hearts Uganda.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN