Uganda’s Growing e-Commerce Space Needs Speedy Intervention

According to data from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), 60% of courier vendors operating in Uganda are doing so illegally. This occurred during a collaboration between UCC and the postal and courier industry aimed at resolving new regulatory concerns in the industry. Although the number of licensed courier service providers in Uganda has increased over the past two years, Ms. Julianne Mweherie, director of industry affairs and content for the Uganda Communications Commission, stated that there are still illegal courier service providers in the nation, which they are actively attempting to eliminate. UCC anticipates that the country’s e-commerce would be mostly driven by the emergency courier services subsector, as they can deliver goods to the customer’s door post.

