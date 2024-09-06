Uganda’s Bobi Wine Recuperating in Hospital After Clash with Police

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, is recovering after being injured during a violent clash with police in Wakiso District on Tuesday. A teargas canister fired at him struck his left leg, lodging fragments, which required surgery. The incident, condemned by opposition figures like Dr. Kizza Besigye and Joel Ssenyonyi, is seen as part of the ongoing persecution of political opponents by the government of President Yoweri Museveni. Police deny responsibility, claiming Bobi Wine stumbled. Nevertheless, an investigation is underway to determine the facts. This event recalls past clashes, including the fatal shooting of Bobi Wine’s driver in 2018. Critics accuse the police of acting as an extension of the ruling party.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

