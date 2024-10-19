Ugandan Coffee Trade in September Saw Notable Expansion on all Fronts

The East African country exported 532,212 60KG bags of coffee in September, a 53.8% increase from the same period last year. The export of the beans brought in a revenue of $144.7 million according to a report issued by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (USDA). In the period under review, Italy continued to have the largest share of Uganda’s traded coffee, up from 35.3% the previous month. Next in line were Belgium 6.73% (4.08%), Morocco 5.11% (3.47%), India 8.6% (7.08%), and Germany 15.36% (20.83%).

BUSINESS INSIDER