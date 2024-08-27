Uganda: Speaker Pays Tribute to Late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among visited the home of the former Speaker, late Jacob Oulanyah, in Omoro District and laid a wreath on his grave.

Among made the visit on Tuesday, 27 August 2024 accompanied by Government Chief Whip,Hon. Hamson Obua, Commissioner Solomon Silwany, Kilak North MP Hon. Anthony Akol, Tochi County MP Peter Oko and, Omoro District Woman Representative, Hon. Catherine Lamwaka.

The area MP and son of the late, Hon. Andrew Ojok Oulanyah was also present.

A brief prayer session was led by Bishop Emeritus of Northern Uganda Johnson Gakumba, who read from Proverbs 3:5-6, urging Speaker Among to continue trusting in the Lord and acknowledging him in all her endeavours.

“Do not forget how God has lifted you from one level to another. Continue to trust in Him, and do not lean on your own understanding, but in all your ways, acknowledge Him,” Bishop Gakumba advised.

He expressed confidence that God, who called Speaker Among to serve, would help her fulfil her duties successfully.

AUDIO Bishop Gakumba

Nathan Okori, the late Oulanyah’s father praised Parliament and the government for their support since his son’s passing. However, he noted that the house and projects Oulanyah had been working on have stalled since his death and appealed to the government for assistance in completing them.

Speaker Among assured the family that the government and Parliament remain committed to supporting them. She pledged that during the regional sitting in Gulu, the issue of completing the late Speaker’s house would be addressed.

“We promised to support the family, and I hope we have not disappointed. We have ensured that Oulanyah’s children have access to education and employment,” she said.

The Speaker also emphasised the significance of the upcoming regional sitting in Gulu, stating that it would not only boost the local economy but also highlight important regional issues.

“The sitting in Gulu, like all our sittings, follows the law. Parliament is not just a building in Kampala; we can convene anywhere in this country. Bringing Parliament to Gulu is an opportunity for the region to benefit from hosting it,” she added.

AUDIO Speaker Among

She added that the sitting also offers members of Parliament and staff, many of whom have never been to Gulu, a chance to explore the region and contribute to its development.

“We are elected by the people, and it is only right that we bring Parliament closer to them. Those who may choose to boycott will not stop this from happening,” she asserted.

Parliament’s first regional sitting in Gulu is scheduled for Wednesday, 28 August to Friday, 30 August, 2024.

The session aims to bring Parliament closer to the people, with subsequent sittings planned for the East, West, and Central regions.

The Gulu session will be held at Kaunda Grounds, focusing on the northern region’s concerns.

