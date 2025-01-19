Uganda: President Museveni Meets Delegation from White House

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday 17th January, 2025 met a delegation from the White House at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The delegation, accompanied by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Anita Among, comprised Dr. Rollan Roberts, the former US Presidential Candidate, Mr. David Woodruff, representing the Senate of West Virginia, and Mr. Siljander Mark Deli, the former Congressman and Ambassador.

The President also revealed that the major mission of Africa is to socially and economically transform the continent from traditional economy to money economy and formulate the political federation of Africa.

“In Uganda, we are now moving on the four sectors of commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT and in order to do this, we need a regional market because the internal market is not enough.” On the issue of political integration, President Museveni informed the delegation that the formulation of the East African Political Federation is underway which will in future be a centre of gravity for the African race.

He also called on the delegation to identify core areas of capacity building that will help economies to grow such as trade, democracy, services like health and education, transport infrastructure, electricity, among others. On his part, Dr. Roberts agreed that Africa does not need handouts but basic fundamental advancement in infrastructure, a factor which he said is well received by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I think you are going to see a marked shift towards this direction which we both agree is the right way for Africa.” On the other hand, the delegation also invited President Museveni to theUnited States for a working visit this year, an invitation the President responded to in the affirmative.

