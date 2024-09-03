Uganda: Parliament pushes for National Customary Land Registry

In a move aimed at safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities and addressing land ownership challenges in Uganda, Parliament has passed a resolution urging government to establish a National Customary Land Registry.

This initiative seeks to protect land under customary tenure from illegal land grabbing and prolonged conflicts.

The motion, presented during the House sittings at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu on Friday, 30 August 2024, was moved by Kilak North County MP, Hon. Anthony Akol. It highlights the urgent need for a centralised system to manage and verify land ownership under customary tenure.

Akol stressed the importance of creating a centralised system for customary land registration.

“Our people deserve to have their land ownership recognised and protected. The absence of a national registry has left many communities vulnerable to land grabbing and conflicts that could have been avoided,” he stated.

He said that the lack of a national framework for documenting customary land ownership has led to widespread legal uncertainties hindering development in many regions.

“The establishment of a National Customary Land Registry is long overdue. Our people have suffered for too long due to the absence of proper documentation. This registry will ensure that their land is not only recognised but also safeguarded against illegal encroachments,” Akol added.

The motion is anchored on Article 237(3) of the Constitution which acknowledges customary land tenure alongside freehold, mailo and leasehold systems.

However, unlike the other tenure systems, customary land lacks a national registration system leaving it vulnerable to exploitation according to the mover of the motion.

Akol submitted that due to lack of this register, the sub-regions of Acholi, Lango, Teso, West Nile and Karamoja, which are predominantly under the customary land tenure system, face challenges of legal verification of land ownership and are prone to incidents of land grabbing and protracted conflict.

The proposed national registry will address the issues by providing a central location for the documentation and verification of customary land ownership.

