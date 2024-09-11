Uganda: Museveni asks leaders to be mindful of their health

President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned leaders to be mindful of their health, as their sudden passing will be a loss to the country.

Museveni, who was eulogising the former Minister of Sate for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Defence), Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, at Parliament said a leader’s death creates problems and leaves a gap that must be filled.

“That is why you should carefully check your life, like in this case, it was good that she [Nyirabashitsi] went to check but it was a bit late. But she was going to travel on such a long distance when she had a medical condition which was quite sensitive,” the President said shortly after the special sitting to pay tribute to the fallen lawmaker, on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

He recollected the death of former Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen. Aronda Nyakairima, who died in 2015 while returning from a security conference in South Korea, saying that Nyirabashitsi was expected to travel to the same country for the same conference.

He said that Nyakairima died due to a pre-existing health condition, just like Nyirabashitsi.

“The fighters should also look out for their lives, not as just theirs, it is also for all of us because when you go, you go but you leave us in problems. How shall we fill your gap, what shall we do; how shall we fill here where you have left?” Museveni asked.

The President, who admitted that he had not interacted much with the late Nyirabashitsi, described her as a very ‘calm lady and did not appear to be the one who is sensitive and aggressive and touchy’.

He said that his interaction with her was when he formed an inter-ministerial committee to study the issue of the Uganda-Congo border.

“She was there representing Kisoro and they were supposed to brief me, that is when I interacted with her closely. You could see she was very careful with her words, so, it is a big loss,” Museveni said.

He added, “But the few years she has been here [in Parliament] I am sure she has become an example to those who know her well in the Kisoro area. When you hear people giving testimonies that she was good, you know that she was really good.”

Speaker Anita Among appreciated Museveni for condoling with legislators, saying that the President has always stood with Parliament during moments of grief.

“When Sarah passed on, you took the initiative and made a call to me, asking what had happened to Sarah. When I explained to you, you were so saddened to lose such a young daughter and we want to thank you for always standing with us. This is the fifth time you are standing with us,” Among said.

Nyirabashitsi who died on Saturday, 07 September 2024, represented Kisoro District as the woman representative in the 9th and 11th Parliament.

She was appointed Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Children and Youth Affairs) in June 2021 and later redeployed to the defence ministry in April 2024.

The late Nyirabashitsi, who is survived by a son, will be buried in Nyakabingo in Kisoro on Thursday, 12 September 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.