Uganda, Mozambique Seek to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Joint Permanent Commission

The Second Uganda-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission kicked off this morning at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala and will run from Monday September 16th to Thursday September 19th 2024. Ambassador Richard Kabonero, Head of Regional Economic Cooperation at Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and Mozambique as the second session of the Uganda-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) kicked off today.

The JPC, established in 1987 and reinforced in 2018 with a cooperation framework signed in Maputo, aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors. Kabonero noted that the commission is built on the strong historical bonds forged during the liberation struggles against colonialism, and reinforced by recent high-level visits by Presidents Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. “We share a strong foundation, and it is our duty to build upon it,” Kabonero stated.

He highlighted the need to update progress on presidential directives and conclude bilateral agreements, particularly in political, security, and economic areas. Amb. Kabonero expressed confidence that strengthened bilateral ties would yield economic and social advancements for both nations. “Through our enhanced bilateral ties, both countries will achieve significant economic and social progress,” he said. The Ambassador also emphasized the significance of the JPC in fostering a robust trade and investment relationship between Uganda and Mozambique.

H.E. Amb. Ermengildo Caetano, Director for Africa in the Mozambican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and head of delegation of the Mozambique technical officials said that have been identified to include politics and diplomacy, defence and security, veterans, environment and wildlife, agriculture, transport and communication, infrastructure and public works, mineral resources and energy, among others. He encouraged the senior officials present to appreciate the strong historical bond and recent developments in collaborative efforts, and to find common ground to conclude more bilateral agreements. The three-day meeting will focus on key areas, including trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

The Commission’s outcomes are expected to have significant implications for regional economic cooperation and development. Analysts view the talks as a critical step towards deepening UgandaMozambique relations, particularly in the context of growing economic cooperation within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Uganda and Mozambique have a significant trade relationship, with Mozambique having a large net trade with Uganda in 2017. The main products exported from Mozambique to Uganda include buses, cars, and iron fasteners, totaling $8.75 million in 2022. In return, Uganda exports various products to Mozambique.

The two countries have a strong historical bond, which was forged during the liberation struggles against colonialism. Recently, they have reinforced their bilateral relations through high-level visits by their presidents and the establishment of the Uganda-Mozambique JPC. In terms of specific trade data, Uganda imported $60 worth of tools from Mozambique in 2011, and $1.74 thousand worth of other vessels in 2016. The trade relationship between Uganda and Mozambique is active and diverse, with both countries exchanging various goods and products.

