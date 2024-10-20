Uganda Martyrs honoured at Vatican celebration

President Yoweri Museveni has praised the impact of Christianity on Uganda while marking the 60th anniversary of the canonization of the Uganda Martyrs.

In a speech delivered on his behalf on Saturday, 19 October 2024 by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, President Museveni highlighted the “value addition” Christianity brought to Uganda, introducing scientific knowledge, education, and social values.

“Christianity added value to our efforts to understand God and the fear of God,” he said during a special ceremony held at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, and led by Chief Celebrant, His Eminence Cardinal Peter K. A. Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy for Sciences and Special Envoy of Pope Francis.

The President noted that Uganda’s indigenous groups already believed in one God but Christianity enhanced this understanding. He credited Christian preachers with introducing scientific knowledge from Europe, reducing disease burdens.

Museveni emphasised Christianity’s emphasis on values like resurrection, loving one’s neighbour and hard work. These principles he added, guided Uganda’s movement during armed conflict, blending positive cultural practices with Christian teachings.

Cardinal Peter K. A. Turkson has urged Africans to draw inspiration from the Ugandan Martyrs who were canonized 60 years ago, to build a brighter future founded on faith, integrity and transparency.

Cardinal Turkson hailed the martyrs as “true Africans transformed by the Gospel into worthy disciples of Jesus.” He emphasized their significance in shaping Africa’s Christian identity.

“The Ugandan Martyrs teach us valuable lessons: faith, integrity, transparency, and governance,” Cardinal Turkson said adding that, ’their witness inspires us to create a better future for our land and people’.

The Cardinal highlighted the martyrs’ youth, noting that Charles Lwanga and his companions were young adults who embodied gospel values. This, he said, challenges contemporary youth to re-engage with faith.

“Let us become artisans of hope, embracing gospel values and promoting a corruption-free Africa,” he said.

Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, H.E. Most Rev. Luigi Bianco described the Martyrs as “an extraordinary example of commitment and fidelity to the Lord, models of faith and hope, and authentic witnesses of truth and communion.”

Their testimony, he added, “is a call to all to become beacons of hope and instruments of peace, as well as promoters and defenders of the God-given dignity of every human person.”

Archbishop Emeritus of Kampala, Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala praised the Martyrs as “Uganda’s luminous heroes, models and mentors of the Catholic faith.”

He expressed profound gratitude to those who contributed to their canonization.

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemwogerere emphasized the Martyrs’ bravery and devotion.

The Deputy Speaker was accompanied by Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba, State Minister of Finance, Hon. Henry Musasizi, and MPs Sarah Opendi, Joseph Ssewungu, and Herbert Ariko.

Former Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga also joined the commemoration which honoured the Ugandan martyrs canonized by Pope Paul VI in 1964.

Today, the Uganda Martyrs are revered as patron saints of Africa, inspiring generations with their courage and conviction. Their legacy extends beyond Uganda, symbolizing hope and resilience for persecuted Christians worldwide.

The Uganda Martyrs’ Shrine in Namugongo, Uganda, has become a pilgrimage site, attracting millions annually.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.