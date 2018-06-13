Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit Returns To Uganda

The international oil and gas industry is once again set to converge for the Ugandan government’s official annual conference for oil and gas development – the Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit (UIOGS).

Now in its fourth year, UIOGS will take place 19-20 September at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Uganda, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda with the support of the Uganda National Oil Company and Petroleum Authority Uganda.

The Government of Uganda is committed to developing the oil and gas industry in partnership with all stakeholders in an efficient and effective manner to the benefit of all Ugandans, the region and also create value for its investors.

“Following the undoubted success of the last two Summits in attracting international investors from around the world, UIOGS has become a major business platform for oil and gas in Uganda where all the decision makers for the region are united for three days’ high level discussions and networking.”

Hon. Eng. Irene Muloni, Minister for Energy & Mineral Development

With its support, UIOGS 2018 will again discuss and debate the future of oil and gas exploration and production in East Africa. A timely meeting for policy makers, global investors, oil and gas companies, lawyers, consultants and other stakeholders, UIOGS is an event of the utmost importance, providing invaluable insight into the challenges and priorities for Uganda’s oil and gas sector with a conference programme packed with industry leaders and global experts.

