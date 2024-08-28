Uganda: Government Chief Whip applauds Speaker Among on regional sittings

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua has applauded the 11th Parliament for holding the first ever regional plenary sittings in Gulu City, Northern Uganda.

Obua made the remarks during the plenary sitting at Kaunda grounds, Gulu City on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

He paid tribute to Speaker, Anita Among for championing the regional plenary sittings.

“This is the first time in post and pre-independence that the Parliament is sitting outside the Capital, Kampala and we need to commend you,” Obua said.

He added, “You [Speaker] will live in the history of our Parliament to have set the record of taking the Parliament to the people because the legislative power is derived from the people,” said Obua

AUDIO Obua.

Obua further noted that even after the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution, Parliament had not held plenary sittings outside Kampala.

“Legally, the farmers of the constitution envisaged a situation where the presiding officer would take Parliament to any part of the country, as long as it is in Uganda,” Obua said.

He applauded the Speaker for operationalizing Article 95 (2) which states that , “A session of Parliament shall be held at such place within Uganda and shall commence at such time as the Speaker may, by proclamation, appoint”.

“Implying any Member of this House who refuses to be in Gulu, that act should be termed unconstitutional and against the Rules of Procedure,” Obua said.

The Government Chief Whip also said that the regional plenary sittings are an economic boost to the people of Northern Uganda.

“In the last two weeks, committees were deployed in Northern Uganda, and the members stayed in hotels, ate food from restaurants and fueled cars. Even the farmer benefits because we are eating locally grown food,” Obua said.

“The sitting termed as regional has three fundamental importances that must be go on record; legally, economically and historically and the multiplier effect is very good,” Obua said.

Parliament is holding plenary sittings in Gulu City from Wednesday, 28 to Friday, 30 August 2024, during which focus will be put on debating pertinent issues affecting Northern Uganda.

Parliament plans to hold similar sittings in Western, Eastern and Central Uganda.

