UGANDA: First regional Parliament sitting kicks off

The first regional parliamentary sitting has today, 28 August 2024 kicked off in Gulu city, Northern Uganda.

Speaker Anita Among who is chairing the sitting, emphasised that the decision to hold parliamentary sittings in Uganda’s four traditional regions is aimed at bridging the gap between Parliament and the people.

She explained that this initiative is rooted in a thorough cost-benefit analysis, considering the unique challenges faced by each region.

The Speaker dispelled misconceptions circulating among some MPs and the public, clarifying that these regional sittings are budget-neutral.

She noted that the existing budget for parliamentary outreaches has been strategically upgraded to support full-fledged House sittings, which will address region-specific issues.

She further highlighted that unlike typical outreaches, the regional sittings will lead to parliamentary resolutions requiring government action. “Parliament is not confined to a stationary building. It is an arm of government that can convene anywhere in the country. A people-centered legislature must be responsive to the needs of its citizens, ensuring effective parliamentary representation,” she stated.

Among also reiterated that the 11th Parliament, from its inception in 2021, committed to placing the people at the heart of all legislative processes. “This is why we are taking Parliament to the people,” she added.

Citing Article 95 (2) of the Constitution and Rule 17 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, Among confirmed that the regional sittings are legally and procedurally sound. “Earlier today, I read out a proclamation;the same legal basis used for previous sessions held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds and Kampala Serena Hotel. Gulu City, where we are holding this historic session, is part of Uganda, and no one can rightfully deny the people of Northern Uganda this opportunity,” she asserted.

The Gulu session marks the first of the planned four regional sittings for this financial year, with the next session to be announced.

These sessions will prioritize urgent and significant matters specific to the hosting region.

In a call for unity, Among urged all stakeholders to support these initiatives, which are designed to foster cohesion and growth. “Let us embrace unity and cooperation to further inclusive decision-making and progress,” she urged the lawmakers.

During the session, the Speaker also led the MPs in observing a moment of silence for the lives lost and property destroyed at the Kiteezi garbage landfill in Wakiso district, as well as in memory of the late Prof. Edward Khiddu Makubuya, a former MP and Minister, who passed away recently.

President Yoweri Museveni will address Parliament on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

