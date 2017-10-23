Why Adventure to Uganda for Doula Training?

× Doula

A doula, also known as a birth companion or post-birth supporter, is a nonmedical person who assists a woman before, during, or after childbirth, as well as her spouse and family, by providing physical assistance and emotional support. The provision of continuous support during labour is associated with improved maternal and fetal health and a variety of other benefits, including lower risk of induction and interventions and less need for pain relief. These benefits are particularly significant when continuous support is provided by someone who is not there as family/friend or as medical staff (i.e. a doula). Additionally, a doula is sometimes hired to work with families beyond the postpartum stages, providing continued physical and emotional support, for as long as needed (sometimes, this support can be ongoing for several years).