U.S. – Africa Leaders Summit Daily Roundup

December 14, 2022

President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. We’ll be sharing updates each day of the Summit so you can follow each day’s announcements, plan to watch events that are livestreamed, and share content released during the Summit.

Summit Schedule

The schedule for Thursday, December 14, 2022, is as follows:

11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Leaders Session – Partnering on Agenda 2063 Discussion Session 1: “An Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law” Discussion Session 2: “A peaceful and secure Africa” Discussion Session 3: “A prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development”

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Leaders Working Lunch – Multilateral Partnerships with Africa to Meet Global Challenges

3:40 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.: Summit Family Photo

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Leaders Session – Promoting Food Security and Food Systems Resilience

Please note: only portions of some Summit sessions will be open to press coverage and livestreaming.



On Thursday, find livestreaming at https://www.state.gov/africasummit/ for sessions above, in English, English + ASL, Arabic, French, Portuguese, and Spanish. We will also include an abbreviated schedule for each stream.

For latest readouts, statements, remarks, and more please visit U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit: Remarks and Releases.

