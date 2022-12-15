U.S. – Africa Leaders Summit Daily Roundup

December 14, 2022
President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. We’ll be sharing updates each day of the Summit so you can follow each day’s announcements, plan to watch events that are livestreamed, and share content released during the Summit.
View sessions from the Business Forum (Day Two) here: https://www.state.gov/africasummit/u-s-africa-business-forum/
Official Video and Photos
The United States will make available video and still images of public Summit events on a complimentary basis. Technical details can be found here.
- To directly access and download high-resolution video, click here.
- To directly download high-resolution official photos from Tuesday, click here (all Days accessible from the Summit website under “Flickr’)
The following events from today are available, or will be shortly, via HostTV and HostPhoto:
- U.S.-Africa Business Forum, consisting of:
- USABF – Charting the Course: The Future of U.S.-Africa Trade & Investment Relations
- USABF – Building a Sustainable Future: Partnerships to Finance African Infrastructure and the Energy Transition
- USABF – Growing Agribusiness: Partnerships to Strengthen Food Security and Value Chain
- USABF – Advancing Digital Connectivity: Partnerships to Enable Inclusive Growth Through Technology
- Keynote Remarks from President Biden
- Head of Delegation Arrivals to the White House for the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit Dinner
- U.S. Government and foreign Bilateral Meetings hosted at the Summit Venue
Find Secretary Blinken’s meetings and remarks throughout the Summit.
Summit Schedule
The schedule for Thursday, December 14, 2022, is as follows:
- 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Leaders Session – Partnering on Agenda 2063
- Discussion Session 1: “An Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law”
- Discussion Session 2: “A peaceful and secure Africa”
- Discussion Session 3: “A prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development”
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Leaders Working Lunch – Multilateral Partnerships with Africa to Meet Global Challenges
- 3:40 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.: Summit Family Photo
- 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Leaders Session – Promoting Food Security and Food Systems Resilience
Please note: only portions of some Summit sessions will be open to press coverage and livestreaming.
On Thursday, find livestreaming at https://www.state.gov/africasummit/ for sessions above, in English, English + ASL, Arabic, French, Portuguese, and Spanish. We will also include an abbreviated schedule for each stream.
Transcripts, Statements, and Other Releases
For latest readouts, statements, remarks, and more please visit U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit: Remarks and Releases.
Readouts
- December 14, 2022
- December 13, 2022
- Secretary Blinken’s Joint Meeting with Secretary Austin and President Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti, President Bazoum of the Republic of Niger, and President Hassan Sheikh from the Federal Republic of Somalia
- Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin’s Meeting with Angolan President Lourenço
- Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Senegalese President Sall
- Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with DRC President Tshisekedi
- Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed
Remarks
- December 14, 2022
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Beninese President Patrice Talon and Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum At the Regional Compact Signing
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo Before Their Meeting
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Tunisian President Kais Saied Before Their Meeting
- December 13, 2022
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Before Meeting With Djiboutian President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Angolan President João Lourenço before Their Meeting
- Secretary Blinken at the Peace, Security, and Governance Forum
- Secretary Blinken At an MOU Signing with Democratic Republic of the Congo Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula and Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo
- Secretary Blinken At the Conservation, Climate Adaptation, and Just Energy Transition Forum
- Secretary Blinken And Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Before Their Meeting
- Secretary Blinken and Senegalese President and AU Chairperson Macky Sall Before Their Meeting
- Secretary Blinken and Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Tshisekedi Before Their Meeting
Media Notes
- December 14, 2022
- December 13, 2022
- Innovators Gathering: Secretary Blinken Convenes U.S. and African Entrepreneurs, Investors, and Philanthropists Ahead of U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
- State Department Announces Partnership Opportunity Delegation to Ghana
- Private Sector Partnerships Support the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum
- Nigeria and Rwanda: First African Nations Sign the Artemis Accords
White House Releases
- December 14, 2022
- December 13, 2022
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum
- Executive Order on Establishing the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States
- STATEMENT: Strengthening the U.S.-Africa Partnership in Space
- FACT SHEET: U.S.- Africa Partnership in Elevating Diaspora Engagement
- FACT SHEET: U.S-Africa Partnership in Health Cooperation
- FACT SHEET: U.S-Africa Partnership in Supporting Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition
